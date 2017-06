TOKYO Oct 18 Japan's land minister Yuichiro Hata and postal minister Mikio Shimoji visited a controversial shrine for war dead on Thursday, Kyodo news agency reported.

Their visit to the Yasukuni Shrine, seen by many in the region as a symbol of Japan's war-time militarism, came a day after Japan's main opposition party leader and possible next prime minister, Shinzo Abe, visited the shrine.