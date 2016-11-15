* Yen under pressure as Trump win sets off U.S. yield surge
* Possibility of multiple Fed rate hikes next year to weigh
on yen
* Yen also hit with U.S.-Japan yield spread widest in nearly
3 yrs
* Sagging euro to also boost dollar and pressure yen in turn
* Confusion in emerging markets may eventually curb yen fall
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Nov 15 The Japanese yen, jolted in a
750-plus point range against the dollar in the week since Donald
Trump's presidential win, could fall back towards a February low
of 115 yen on prospects of rapid U.S. interest rate increases.
The dollar marked a five-month high above 108.500 yen
on Monday, having sunk to almost 101 just a week ago as
financial markets were gripped by turmoil in the wake of Trump's
stunning upset. It was trading at 107.950 yen on Tuesday
afternoon.
The yen's tumble has defied all expectations given a Trump
presidency was expected to trigger a rush to safe-havens such as
the Japanese currency and gold as the freewheeling former
reality TV star's stance on trade, foreign policy and
immigration had spooked policy makers and investors around the
world.
However, in a surprising U-turn the dollar has surged as
markets have gravitated to the view that Trump would usher in
reflationary policies under a big fiscal spending plan, sending
U.S. Treasury yields soaring.
"With the possibility of reflationary policies being
enacted, the market is bracing for a new bull phase under a
different set of rules," said Koji Fukaya, president of FPG
Securities in Tokyo.
The 'different rules' include the prospect of the Federal
Reserve hiking rates more frequently than anticipated next year
to keep up with an economy humming on additional fiscal
stimulus.
"The Fed was only seen hiking once at most in 2017, but now
expectations could arise for two and even three hikes next
year," wrote Yunosuke Ikeda, senior FX strategist at Nomura
Securities.
"A 115-120 dollar/yen range comes into view based on an
estimate that each rate hike could push up the pair by 4 yen."
Another key factor in the yen's rather bearish view is the
emergence of a big chasm in U.S.-Japanese interest rate spread
that has increased the dollar's relative attraction.
The 10-year Treasury note yield has climbed
roughly 40 basis points since the elections, hitting a 10-month
high of 2.3 percent.
As a result the 10-year U.S.-Japanese yield is at its widest
since January 2014, and the Bank of Japan has done its own part
in the yawning gap as it anchors the Japanese benchmark yield at
around zero percent under a revamped monetary easing campaign
announced in September.
GAME CHANGER
"The biggest post-election game changer is the shift in the
bond market. The 10-year Treasury yield has topped 2 percent on
the premise that Trump will do the previously unthinkable and
spend double the fiscal amount than (Hillary) Clinton," said
Daisuke Karakama, market economist at Mizuho Bank in Tokyo.
The yen also has to contend with indirect pressures from the
dollar gaining against other major currencies such as the euro.
Some financial institutions forecast the dollar topping 120
yen in the coming months, amid bullish technical indications
such as the pair convincingly topping the 200-day moving average
for the first time since December.
Still, others are not so sure of the yen falling that low.
Minoru Uchida, chief currency analyst at the Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, said the dollar's strength could be
curtailed as Trump may not be able to spend as much as he
promises, and as inflation could dim the currency's appeal.
And then there's the emerging markets factor. Trump's win
has shaken these markets, with their equities and currencies
sliding on the spectre of higher U.S. interest rates siphoning
money away.
"The current rise by the dollar could eventually lead to
confusion in the emerging markets and ultimately derail the
Fed's rate hike course," Mizuho Bank's Karakama said, adding
the yen stands to benefit in such a scenario.
