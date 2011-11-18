* Energy worries also weigh on investment decisions
By Isabel Reynolds
TOKYO, Nov 18 Japan's big manufacturers
led by Panasonic Corp and Nissan Motor Co Ltd
are speeding up their shift overseas, in a sign corporate Japan
sees the strong yen as a long-term handicap rather than a
temporary blip.
A sluggish home market and energy shortages following the
widespread nuclear power shutdown sparked by the March 11
earthquake and ensuing atomic crisis are also tipping the
balance towards investment abroad.
Panasonic is planning its first solar factory outside Japan,
sources said on Friday, while Suzuki Motor Corp said it
was seeking to double auto production at its joint venture in
China by 2015.
Rival automakers Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan also
said on Thursday that exchange rates were forcing them to
consider changes in their own production plans.
"I think we are reaching the limit for manufacturing in
Japan," said Yuuki Sakurai, president of Fukoku Asset Management
in Tokyo.
"In future, companies may be registered in Japan and have
their head office here, but it could be that most people they
employ are not Japanese and most of their production doesn't
take place in Japan."
The Japanese currency was trading at about 77 yen to the
dollar on Friday, compared with levels around 90 yen two
years ago.
The euro has tumbled to about 104 yen, compared
with about 134 yen in November 2009, slashing the value of
overseas revenues brought home to Japan by export-reliant firms.
Manufacturers say there is little prospect of increasing
procurement in euros to offset the pain.
Panasonic, for example, has said the strong yen will cut
annual operating profit by 28 billion yen ($363 million) this
year.
Panasonic's new solar plant in Malaysia is set to cost 40-50
billion yen, according to sources, with news of the investment
coming just weeks after the firm revealed it was dropping a plan
to convert a TV panel plant in Japan for solar panel production.
Shares in Panasonic fell 0.9 percent to 686 yen on Friday,
compared with a 1.2 percent fall in the Nikkei average.
"We were considering increasing solar production capacity by
converting our No. 3 panel plant," Panasonic President Fumio
Ohtsubo told a news conference last month.
"But there was no reason for an aggressive expansion at this
plant, given that the exchange rate situation is completely
different from two years ago, and that we have grave concerns
about power shortages," he added. "All things considered, there
is more merit to manufacturing overseas than in Japan."
NEW POWER GENERATION
Mandatory peak usage cuts this summer on large customers of
power companies Tokyo Electric Power Co, the operator
of the crippled nuclear plant in Fukushima, and Tohoku Electric
Power Co forced many companies to invest in their own
power generation equipment and adjust working shifts.
The government has said power should suffice for the winter,
despite the lack of active nuclear capacity, but admits a bigger
challenge looms in summer next year.
Nissan Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn called for fixed
exchange rates in a speech in New York, at which he also said
the company may be forced to shift more of its manufacturing
overseas.
"We need just one thing," Ghosn told the Japan Society in New
York. "Fix the exchange rate. Fix it."
The yen's strength has raised questions about the rationale
of rival Toyota's commitment to producing at least 3 million
cars in Japan each year and President Akio Toyoda said on
Thursday the company may need to "deepen alliances" to tackle
the problem.
Fukoku's Sakurai said even Toyota could find it itself
struggling to fulfil what it has long seen as an obligation to
maintain employment in Japan.
"Rival companies are spreading their production, and in this
day and age, how far can they stick to an obligation like that?"
he said.
Shares in Nissan fell 2.5 percent, Toyota closed down 2.3
percent and Suzuki dropped 2.7 percent on Friday.
Camera and printer-maker Canon Inc is among the few
major Japanese firms saying it will not change its production
strategy drastically because of the high yen, instead relying on
increased automation to cut costs at its domestic plants.
But chief financial officer Toshizo Tanaka said in an
interview last month he had changed his earlier view that the
yen's strength would be short-lived.
"I think rates may stay as they are for quite a while
against both the euro and the dollar," he said. "What is
happening in Europe is not a cyclical downturn but structural, a
financial crisis, so it will take a long time to recover."
