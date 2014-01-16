* South Korea could act to slow won's rise against yen
* Not much upside seen for Aussie dollar-yen
* Brazilian real "uridashi" bonds could grease yen's slide
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Jan 17 The yen has more room to fall
against many widely traded currencies in the months ahead under
the weight of the Bank of Japan's ultra easy monetary policy,
though its downward progress will be uneven as the policies of
rival central banks diverge.
A clutch of rival currencies have benefited from the
dollar's surge against the yen over the past year,
prompting trading partners such as China and South Korea to
publicly express fears that their exports might be casualties of
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics" policies aimed
at sparking growth and vanquishing persistent deflation.
Analysts say the Japanese currency could bump to new
multi-year lows in 2014 against New Zealand's dollar and face
downward pressure against Brazil's real as those countries'
central banks hike interest rates.
Its losses against the Australian dollar and South Korea's
won may be more limited, with the central bank in Sydney in no
rush to tighten in the face of a sluggish economy and traders
wary of market intervention by Seoul to cap its currency.
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is committed to maintaining its
ultra-loose policy as it aims for a target of 2 percent
inflation within 2 years, while seeking to cushion any blow to
the economy from a hike in the country's sale tax in April.
Against this monetary backdrop, market participants say a
weaker yen should catch no one off guard.
"Derivatives-wise, I do think people are positioned properly
for a weaker yen, whether it would be in options or just a
flat-out long dollar-yen or cross-yen position," said Bart
Wakabayashi, head of forex at State Street Global Markets in
Tokyo.
"There's been a lot of attention on dollar-yen, but if you
look at the crosses, like euro-yen, sterling-yen, there are
positions there, too."
DOLLAR SURGE
The dollar surged more than 21 percent against the yen
in 2013, its biggest yearly percentage gain against the
Japanese currency since 1979, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The yen's weakness has been a consequence of the BOJ's
massive burst of money-printing - almost $70 billion a month -
under which it buys the equivalent of 70 percent of new Japanese
government bond (JGB) issuance.
With the U.S. Federal Reserve starting to taper its own
monetary stimulus, yield differentials will likely continue to
favour the dollar - and by extension other currencies, or
"crosses" - over the yen.
The Japanese currency will likely face some scattered
rebounds on profit-taking, as it did earlier this week.
And a contrarian view argues the yen could gain in 2014, as
the tax hike drags on growth and the BOJ exhausts its
asset-purchasing arsenal, pushing up JGB yields and stemming
fund outflows from Japanese investors seeking higher yields
abroad.
Still, a solid majority of foreign exchange strategists in
Reuters' latest monthly poll said the yen would be among the
worst-performing developed world currencies in the first six
months of 2014, with the consensus calling for the yen to trade
at 104 per dollar in one month, 106 in six and 110 in a year.
Speculators' net yen short positions - bets against the yen
- stood at 128,868 contracts as of Jan. 7, edging down for the
second straight week but still close to a 6-year high.
"A lot of this yen-short positioning is done by hedge funds
who put these positions on, but there's a lot of scope for some
more real money flows, with a lot of domestic outflows that
still have to take place in Japan," said Mitul Kotecha, global
head of FX strategy at Credit Agricole in Hong Kong.
INTERVENTION RISK
Credit Agricole forecasts the yen will fall to 8.87 South
Korean won by the end of 2015, down from a 5-year low
below 10 touched earlier this month.
"We still expect it [the won] to go higher, but there's a
risk of potential intervention to stop that move in the won/yen
cross, so I think markets are a bit wary," Kotecha said.
A slowdown in the yen's decline against the won would offer
some relief to Korean car makers such as Hyundai Motor Co
, who have been struggling to maintain competitive
pricing against Japanese rivals.
The Australian dollar is unlikely to rally much against the
yen in the face of a Reserve Bank of Australia campaign to "talk
down" the currency. The RBA is also seen keeping rates steady at
a record low of 2.5 percent for now.
Indeed, the Aussie/yen plunged more than 1 percent
on Thursday to a near 1-month low of 92.13 yen, dragged down by
the Aussie's skid to a more than 3-year low against the U.S.
dollar after dismal Australian employment data revived
speculation that interest rates could go even lower.
The New Zealand dollar, however, is trading above
87 yen, close to a 6-year high, as the Reserve Bank of New
Zealand flashes hawkish signals.
That could help revive the kiwi's appeal for the so-called
carry trade, a popular strategy before the global finiancial
crisis in which investors borrowed low-yielding yen to buy
assets in higher-yielding currencies.
The kiwi, as well as Brazil's real, could also get
some help from foreign-currency bonds, called uridashi, sold to
yield-hungry Japanese retail investors.
Real-denominated gross uridashi issuance represented more
than half of the total in November, and reached its highest
level since July 2010, according to Barclays analysts.
Brazil surprised economists on Wednesday by raising its
benchmark interest rate to 10.5 percent - a 2-year
high- to tame of surging inflation.
(Additional reporting by Dominic Lau and Hideyuki Sano in
Tokyo, Ian Chua and John Noonan in Sydney, and Masayuki Kitano
in Singapore; Editing by Alex Richardson)