* Stock market reaction to yen's 6-year low reflects
changing view
* Import costs, particularly fuel, rise when yen weakens
* Few companies want yen to drop below 110 yen - Reuters
poll
* Financial officials suggest sharp decline would be
unwelcome
By Lisa Twaronite and Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Sept 9 Japan is waking up to the reality
that a blessing can come with a curse: the weaker yen sought by
policymakers has a downside for some companies and the broader
economy.
The yen dropped to a six-year low of 106.39 yen
against the dollar on Tuesday, as investors factored in
expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates
as the U.S. economic recovery continues its gradual recovery.
By contrast, the Bank of Japan is expected to keep its
ultra-easy policy until it meets its target of two percent
inflation.
The weak yen is seen as a boon for Japanese exporters, whose
profits have climbed as their goods became cheaper and more
attractive in overseas markets. It's also good for policymakers
seeking to vanquish deflation.
"There are positive and negative factors coming from the
weaker yen, but I would say the achievement of the 2 percent
inflation target should be a prioritized, as deflation has been
the worst issue for the Japanese economy over the past 17
years," said Junko Nishioka, chief economist at RBS Securities
Japan.
"But the weaker yen will increase import costs from
overseas, and will damage the earnings status of Japanese
importers," she said.
The prices of imported fuel have also risen, hurting the
economy and contributing to Japan logging its largest-ever trade
deficit of 13.75 trillion yen ($129.30 billion) in the fiscal
year that ended in March.
The stock market's reaction to Tuesday's yen drop reflected
this reality check. Although the Nikkei average ended up
0.3 percent, declining issues outnumbered advancers by three to
two on the Tokyo Exchange, suggesting investors think a weaker
yen no longer benefits a majority of companies.
Many key economic players are already starting to take note
of the possible changes.
WHEN A GOOD YEN TURNS BAD
Sadayuki Sakakibara, the chairman of Keidanren, Japan's
biggest business lobby, said on Monday that he believes 105 yen
per dollar is an appropriate level for the Japanese economy, but
avoided calling for it to fall further.
Hiroshi Watanabe, a former top Japanese financial diplomat
and now the head of state-operated lender Japan Bank for
International Cooperation, was more explicit, saying last week
that further weakness in the yen could be negative for the
nation's industry.
The business community's recent comments reflect concern
about the decline in the yen's purchasing power. That business
leaders now question the benefits of a weaker currency shows
Japan's economy has entered a new phase, Daisuke Karakama, chief
market economist at Mizuho Bank, said in a note to clients.
More than 90 percent of executives at 400 companies polled
in a Reuters Corporate Survey at the start of this year said
they wanted to see the exchange rate in a broad range of 90-110
yen to the dollar. Only 5 percent said they wanted the yen to
weaken beyond 110.
Moreover, a weak yen doesn't even benefit exporters as much
as it used to in the years when external demand powered Japan.
Major companies like Toyota Motor Corp have been
moving their production offshore rather than expand in Japan's
shrinking market. Minutes of the BOJ's August policy meeting
also showed some central bank policymakers believe exports are
becoming less responsive to yen declines.
Finance Minister Taro Aso suggested at a news conference on
Tuesday that a sharp decline would be unwelcome.
"A rapid rise in currencies means that a rapid fall would
likely follow. Gradual moves are desirable. That's the basic
thinking on currencies," said Aso, whose ministry has
jurisdiction over exchange-rate policy.
"Currency levels are something markets decide and aren't
something policymakers can manipulate. Having said that, it's
desirable for currencies to stabilize at levels in line with
Japan's economic fundamentals," said Economics Minister Akira
Amari, who also emphasized that big fluctuations were not good
for Japan or the global economy.
But despite their wish for stable yen, the market may have
already gained momentum of its own after a major resistance at
105 yen was broken.
Kengo Suzuki, chief FX strategist at Mizuho Securities, said
investors are now positioning for the U.S. Federal Reserve's
policy meeting next week and the dollar could rise to around 107
yen by then.
(1 US dollar = 106.3400 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Leika Kihara, Tetsushi Kajimoto, and
Noriyuki Hirata)