TOKYO, March 12 The yen is still
relatively overvalued despite its recent steep fall from
historic peaks versus the U.S. dollar, Japanese Prime Minister
Yoshihiko Noda said on Monday.
"The yen is valued highly in relative terms when considering
fundamentals," Noda said in parliament.
Finance Minister Jun Azumi added in parliament that he could
not say whether the yen is correctly valued at present.
Early in February the Japanese currency advanced towards a
record high against the dollar, but it has retreated nearly 10
percent after the Bank of Japan's monetary easing and brighter
prospects for the US economy. The dollar was down 0.3 percent at
82.16 yen, hovering below a 10-1/2 month high above 82.60 yen
hit on Friday.