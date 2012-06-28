TOKYO, June 28 Japan's May zinc exports to Asia rose 68 percent from a year earlier as smelters resumed work following earthquake-related closures last year. Taiwan is the biggest buyer of refined zinc from Japan last month, totalling 2,120 tonnes and up 11 percent from a year earlier, customs-cleared trade data showed on Thursday. Among other importers are Indonesia, up 44 percent at 1,941 tonnes, and China, up 69 percent at 1,170 tonnes. Zinc is mainly used as an anti-corrosive coating in galvanised steel production and in plating. Japan's zinc smelters lost nearly 70 percent of their output capacity after the quake in March 2011 damaged facilities. Following is a breakdown of exports (in tonnes): Type May 2012 Apr 2012 May 2011 Jan-May 2012 Jan-May 2011 SHG 5,763 4,606 2,305 42,500 11,663 PW 4,171 4,481 3,600 22,362 21,837 TOTAL 9,934 9,087 5,905 64,862 33,500 NOTE: Figures for Prime Western include high-grade zinc. SHG is short for special high grade. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Anand Basu)