TOKYO, Feb 27 Japan's exports of refined
zinc surged 49 percent from a year earlier to 11,498 tonnes in
January as shipments to China nearly tripled, customs-cleared
data showed on Monday.
Exports to China jumped to 2,973 tonnes, up from 1,050
tonnes a year before, accounting for a quarter of Japan's total
exports.
Zinc is mainly used as an anti-corrosive coating in
galvanised steel production and in plating.
Japan's zinc smelters lost nearly 70 percent of their output
capacity after the March 11 earthquake in 2011 due to damage to
facilities, but production has since recovered.
Taiwan and Indonesia are other key markets for Japanese
zinc.
Following is a breakdown of exports (in tonnes):
Type Jan-12 Jan-11 Dec-11
SHG* 6,513 2,721 7,393
PW** 4,985 5,002 4,880
TOTAL 11,498 7,723 12,273
NOTE: *Special High grade **Prime Western grade
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Himani Sarkar)