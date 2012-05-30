TOKYO, May 30 Japan's April zinc exports to Asia surged 80
percent on a year-on-year basis as smelters resumed work following
earthquake-related closures last year.
Exports of refined zinc to China nearly quadrupled to 1,149 tonnes from 276
tonnes a year ago, customs-cleared data showed on Thursday.
Zinc is mainly used as an anti-corrosive coating in galvanised steel
production and in plating.
Japan's zinc smelters lost nearly 70 percent of their output capacity after
the quake in March 2011 damaged facilities.
Following is a breakdown of exports (in tonnes):
Type Apr 2012 Mar 12 Apr 2011 Jan-Apr 12 Jan-Apr 11
SHG 4,606 15,855 1,069 36,738 9,358
PW 4,481 4,395 3,978 18,191 18,238
TOTAL 9,087 20,250 5,047 54,929 27,596
NOTE: Figures for Prime Western include high-grade zinc. SHG is short for
special high grade.
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue, editing by Jane Baird)