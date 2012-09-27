TOKYO, Sept 27 Following is a table of Japan's customs-cleared exports of zinc for August released by the Ministry of Finance on Thursday. The figures are a total of special high grade (SHG) and prime western grade (PW) zinc. Figures are converted from yen to U.S. dollar using Japan Customs' official conversion rate. Volumes are expressed in tonnes. Country Aug Yr/Yr Aug YTD Yr/Yr list KG % $/KG KG % China 1,429,519 54.2 $1.92 20,445,559 254.0 Taiwan 2,351,133 28.0 $1.86 18,868,520 39.1 Vietnam 800,637 -11.4 $1.84 5,647,163 18.7 Thailand 414,374 -53.9 $1.90 3,817,557 -0.8 Singapore 217,652 -40.5 $1.84 1,694,259 363.4 Malaysia 181,710 50.2 $1.86 8,729,476 673.4 Philippines 518,741 61.3 $1.91 5,277,656 55.6 Indonesia 1,980,367 25.7 $1.84 15,995,229 35.9 Cambodia 79,057 $1.86 476,949 -30.7 India 0 -100.0 475,409 -40.1 Pakistan 79,828 -50.1 $1.79 936,585 -2.1 Bangladesh 899,609 125.0 $1.89 6,547,382 162.3 Nigeria 201,188 $1.88 3,203,539 1498.6 Kenya 179,785 0.1 $1.92 1,700,114 -8.6 Total 9,333,600 19.0 $1.87 93,815,397 77.9 (Reporting by Yuko Inoue)