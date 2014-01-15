By Tim Kelly and Alwyn Scott
TOKYO/SEATTLE Jan 15 A Japan Airlines (JAL)
Boeing 787 Dreamliner remained grounded at Tokyo's
Narita International Airport on Wednesday as regulators demanded
checks to see if the aircraft was fit to fly, a day after white
smoke vented from the plane and a battery cell showed signs of
melting.
The incident comes a year after JAL and ANA Holdings
grounded their Dreamliner fleets after separate issues
with batteries overheating. All of Boeing Co's 787s were
then taken out of service for more than three months while the
plane manufacturer sought a fix for the problem.
ANA said its 787s were operating normally on Wednesday.
"The incident only happened yesterday, so it's difficult to
say when checks, or any repairs would be complete," an official
from the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau told Reuters. The agency
will oversee inspections of the power pack by battery maker GS
Yuasa Corp, JAL and Boeing.
The latest incident with Boeing's state-of-the-art plane,
which is built with carbon-fiber composite materials and a
powerful electrical system to reduce weight and improve fuel
efficiency, raises fresh concerns about the plane's safety and
reliability.
Boeing said it was "aware of the 787 issue that occurred
Tuesday afternoon at Narita, which appears to have involved the
venting of a single battery cell." Venting is the process of
fumes and heat being channeled outside the battery casing and
the aircraft when the battery overheats.
It noted the issue took place during scheduled maintenance
with no passengers on board. "The improvements made to the 787
battery system last year appear to have worked as designed," it
added. Boeing shares closed down 0.5 percent at $140.01 on the
New York Stock Exchange.
The issue of who will pay for any losses incurred by keeping
the jet from flying will be determined after the plane is back
in the air, said a spokesman for Japan Airlines, which operates
13 Dreamliners.
CAUSE UNKNOWN
Global regulators grounded all 50 Dreamliners owned by eight
airlines on Jan. 16, 2013. They remained out of service while
Boeing redesigned the battery, charger and containment system to
ensure battery fires would not put the plane at risk. The cause
of the battery problems has not been determined.
Since then the number of 787s in operation has more than
doubled to 115 planes at 16 carriers. ANA remains the world's
leading operator with 24 Dreamliners.
The Japan Transport Safety Board, which is probing the
battery overheating on an ANA flight last year, will not
directly inspect the latest damaged battery, but will gather
information on it as it tries to determine the cause of the
earlier incident, a spokeswoman for the agency said.
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said it also
was gathering information. The NTSB is still investigating a
battery fire that occurred on a JAL 787 in Boston a year ago,
and said last week it is due to complete that investigation in
March. It has not said whether this week's incident would affect
the timing of the Boston investigation.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, which certified
Boeing's revamped 787 battery system as safe last year, said it
was working with the aircraft maker and regulators in Japan to
investigate the battery malfunction. The agency has yet to
release the findings of a review of Boeing's design, manufacture
and assembly of the 787 that it said would be released last
summer.
OPERATIONS
United Airlines, the only U.S. carrier to fly the
787, was conducting precautionary checks on its Dreamliners,
said a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be named
as they were not authorized to speak publicly. United declined
to comment on the inspections, saying only that "Our 787s are
operating normally and we have not experienced any issues with
our batteries."
Air India, which has 11 Dreamliners, will wait to
know the details of the latest battery incident before taking
any action, Chairman Rohit Nandan said in a text message on
Wednesday in reply to a question from Reuters.
JAL said maintenance engineers who were in the cockpit
preparing the aircraft to fly to Bangkok on Tuesday, saw white
smoke outside the plane. Warning lights in the cockpit later
alerted them to possible faults with the main battery and
charger. On checking the battery, encased in a steel containment
box, they found one of eight cells had leaked a liquid. A relief
valve designed to open when pressure rises inside a cell had
opened, JAL said.
The liquid that leaked did not appear to breach the
containment box, said a person familiar with the matter, who was
not authorized to speak publicly, and it appears that any fumes
vented through a port that is part of the containment system - a
sign that the system likely worked properly.
PLAGUED WITH PROBLEMS
The 250-seat Dreamliner, which costs about $212 million at
list price, has been plagued with problems. It was more than
three years late to enter service after issues with parts, and
has since suffered a series of mishaps with brakes, fuel lines,
electrical panels and hydraulics, and other systems.
In July, after the 787 was cleared to return to service, an
Ethiopian Airlines jet caught fire at London's
Heathrow Airport, scorching the fuselage. The cause of the fire
was never firmly established, but UK investigators traced the
probable cause to faulty wiring of a lithium battery in an
emergency beacon in the ceiling near the tail of the plane.
Also in July, Qatar Airways took one of its 787s out of
service for what it said was a "minor" technical issue. Industry
sources later told Reuters they were treating seriously reports
that the aircraft had been grounded after smoke was seen near an
electrical panel.
EXPERTS WEIGH IN
Aerospace experts said the latest incident was troubling,
but were cautious about drawing broader conclusions.
Richard Aboulafia, an aerospace analyst at Teal Group in
Fairfax, Virginia, said the incident raised two questions:
whether the new system that contains the problem had worked, and
whether the root cause of the battery problems will ultimately
be discovered.
"The real issue with containing the problem, rather than
getting to the root cause of the problem, concerns economics,"
Aboulafia said. "Incidents can be successfully contained, but if
you continue to see incidents like these, you've got a mounting
bill from taking jets offline, and repairing their battery
systems. You've got an image problem, too."
Hans Weber, a former FAA adviser and president of TECOP
International, an aerospace technology consulting firm, said the
incident might provide more clues about the cause of the
problem, such as overcharging. He said it appeared the
containment system worked.
"It limited the problem to one faulty cell. It contained the
problem and vented the fumes outside the airplane, as designed,"
he said, basing his comments on JAL's initial statements.
Shares in GS Yuasa closed down 0.7 percent at 582 yen in
Tokyo on Wednesday, while the benchmark Nikkei average
ended up 2.5 percent.