WASHINGTON Jan 15 The United States said on
Wednesday it would help Japan with its investigation into a
Japan Airlines Dreamliner's battery emitting smoke at
Tokyo's Narita Airport just before take off on Tuesday.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said one of
its investigators would travel to Japan to participate in the
Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) investigation.
The incident on Tuesday, the latest involving Boeing's
state-of-art jetliner, comes a year after overheating batteries
on Boeing Co's 787s prompted aviation regulators
worldwide to ground the aircraft for more than three months.
Global regulators grounded all Dreamliners a year ago for
three months until Boeing redesigned the battery, charger and
containment system to ensure battery fires would not put the
plane at risk. The cause of the battery problems has not been
determined.
Since then the number of 787s in operation has more than
doubled to 115 planes at 16 carriers. ANA is the
world's leading operator with 24 Dreamliners.
In Tuesday's incident, Japan Airlines said a maintenance
crew noticed white smoke coming from the main battery of one of
its Dreamliner jets with a battery cell showing signs of melting
just two hours before the plane was due to fly to Bangkok.
The latest incident with Boeing's state-of-the-art plane,
which is built with carbon-fiber composite materials and a
powerful electrical system to reduce weight and improve fuel
efficiency, raises fresh concerns about the plane's safety and
reliability.
The NTSB said it was sending aircraft systems investigator
Mike Bauer to Japan to assist the JCAB and that all information
regarding the investigation would be released by the Japanese
agency.