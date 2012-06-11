BEIJING, June 11 Japan Airlines's (JAL)
Europe-bound cargo volume from Japan and the rest of
Asia is down about 5 percent from a year ago, extending a
sluggish trend that began in April, Chairman Masaru Onishi said
on Monday.
Onishi said the sluggish trend is a reflection of Europe's
economic crisis.
Despite European economic woes, however, he said the number
of Europe-bound premium or business travel passengers from Asia,
especially from Japan, is growing "rather strongly," showing
good single-digit growth. He did not elaborate.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Ken Wills)