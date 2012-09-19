* Stock closed 1.1 pct above IPO price
* Heavy volume of more than 40 mln shares
* JAL seen undervalued, with relatively low PE of 5.5
By Nathan Layne
TOKYO, Sept 19 Less than three years after it
collapsed into bankruptcy, Japan Airlines Co Ltd (JAL)
made a modest market return on Wednesday, with its shares
closing 1 percent above the price set for the world's
second-biggest IPO of the year.
The $8.5 billion initial public offering had been priced
conservatively to take account of the airline industry's tough
outlook, with full-service carriers such as JAL under threat
from low-cost operators in an already weak economy.
JAL's stock opened around 3 percent above the IPO price of
3,790 yen, but soon levelled off to close 1.1 percent higher at
3,830 yen - ranking it alongside Air China Ltd as
Asia's second-biggest airline by market value behind Singapore
Airlines Ltd. Trading volume topped 40 million shares,
worth around $2 billion.
Traders had suggested JAL, which emerged from bankruptcy
with the highest level of operating profits in the industry,
might climb as much as 10 percent on its market return given
trading indications on the unofficial grey market.
CLSA Asia-Pacific Markets initiated coverage with a 'buy'
rating on the stock, while Macquarie Capital Securities rated it
'outperform'. Both cited attractive valuations with a
price-to-earnings ratio of about 5, around a third of the
industry average. But both also noted the tough outlook for
legacy, full-service airlines like JAL given increasing
competition from budget carriers. Also, Japan's air travel
market is mature and offers little prospect for volume growth.
"We find it difficult to recommend JAL or any other Japanese
airline as a long-term fundamental investment," Macquarie
analyst Nicholas Cunningham wrote in a client note. "In short,
our recommendation comes down to a valuation call."
Brokers had warned that Japanese retail investors, who took
up 70 percent of the IPO, might be quick to take profits given
uncertainty over whether JAL's earnings may have already peaked.
"I'm not too bullish on JAL. Low-cost carriers have a larger
market share now and competition is fiercer. It's unclear
whether they can maintain their current level of profit," said
Masato Futoi, head of cash equity trading at Tokai Tokyo
Securities.
Budget airlines currently make up less than a tenth of the
Japanese market but are expected to grow that to nearer 25
percent over the longer term. JAL is part-owner of JetStar
Japan, a budget carrier run in partnership with Australia's
Qantas Airways Ltd. JAL's biggest local rival All
Nippon Airways has invested in two low-cost operators.
"Listing our stock is just the starting line for us as a
private company," JAL President Yoshiharu Ueki told a briefing
at the Tokyo Stock Exchange. "I'm not going to get caught up in
where the stock is today. We will focus on boosting our
corporate value through sound management and work to gain the
trust of our shareholders."
BIG DEAL
Everything about JAL's fall and revival has been big.
The airline's IPO was second only this year to social
networking giant Facebook Inc's $16 billion offering. Its
$2.5 billion operating profit in the past business year was
top-of-the-class for the industry, and its balance sheet,
saddled with $25 billion in debts when it failed in January
2010, has been scrubbed clean.
The Enterprise Turnaround Initiative Corporation of Japan
(ETIC), a state-backed fund that injected 350 billion yen into
the carrier, sold its entire 96.5 percent stake in the IPO,
generating around a $4 billion profit for national coffers.
Under ETIC's supervision, JAL took a knife to its bloated
cost structure - shedding about a third of its workforce to
around 31,000, slashing pension payouts and retiring its line-up
of gas-guzzling jumbo jets.
JAL's cost per available seat kilometre (CASK) - a commonly
used metric equal to the cost of maintaining a seat over the
distance travelled - has dropped to 11.4 yen ($0.14) from 13.8
yen before bankruptcy. ANA's CASK is 12.9 yen.
JAL executives put the airline's swift revival down to the
management system brought in by Chairman Emeritus Kazuo Inamori
- in which individual business units are held accountable for
maximizing profits, even those not directly generating revenue.
Under that system, unit leaders meet monthly to share
cost-saving ideas and competitive intelligence, and are directed
to put that information to work immediately, accelerating
business decisions. Previously JAL's divisions operated in
silos, with little thought given to trimming costs, executives
have said.
CONTROVERSY, RISKS
While JAL estimates that three-quarters of its efficiency
gains are due to job cuts and other structural reforms, its jump
from industry basket-case to profit leader would not have been
possible without massive state and private aid.
Banks forgave about 520 billion yen in debt. The write-down
of its ageing fleet has put a huge dent in its depreciation
expenses. Perhaps most significantly, it is sitting on 1.1
trillion yen in loss carryforwards, which could translate into a
$4.5 billion corporate tax break stretched over nine years.
JAL has used its new-found financial muscle to order 45
Boeing 787 Dreamliners, a fuel-efficient jet positioned
as crucial in its efforts to trim costs and increase seat
capacity on international routes by 25 percent over five years.
ANA has cried foul, charging the tax breaks and other aid
have created an unfair playing field. Behind the scenes it has
lobbied for concessions, such as preferential allocation of
landing slots coming due at Tokyo's Haneda airport around 2014.