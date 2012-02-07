Feb 8 The Financial Services Agency will
ask Japanese banks with operations abroad to strengthen their
equity reserves from next fiscal year to meet the 7 percent
capital ratio requirement, the Nikkei daily reported.
The plan would ensure that the banks fulfil requirements of
the new international regulations known as Basel III, according
to which core capital should account for a minimum 4.5 percent
of risk-weighted assets by the year ending March 2015, the
newspaper said.
Institutions which are crucial to the financial system's
stability would be asked to set aside an additional 1 percentage
to 2.5 percentage points to their capital ratios from the year
ending March 2016, though this is not included in the FSA's
plan, the Nikkei said.
Japan's financial regulator plans to allow banks that
purchased shares as financial assistance to temporarily include
the holdings in their core capital. For instance, funding
provided to institutions during the 2008 financial crisis will
likely be counted toward core capital under the provision, the
daily reported.
(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)