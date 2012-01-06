Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda stands next to the national flag as he enters a room for a news conference in which he declared the tsunami-stricken Fukushima nuclear power plant to be in cold shutdown, in Tokyo December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda is planning to revamp his cabinet as early as this month to remove two censured ministers whose presence blocks a budget deal with a key opposition party, the Nikkei business daily reported.

The opposition, which controls the upper house of parliament, voted to censure defense minister Yasuo Ichikawa and consumer affairs minister Kenji Yamaoka on December 9.

Besides a supplementary budget, Noda's government is looking to advance a package of tax and social security reforms in the coming legislative session and needs the cooperation of the New Komeito party, the Nikkei reported.

Noda reckons he needs to break the political deadlock before the Diet reconvenes on January 23, Nikkei said. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore)