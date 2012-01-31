Feb 1 The Japanese government plans to
support companies affected by the March 2011 earthquake and
tsunami, by granting them priority in handling portions of
overseas infrastructure projects totaling about 1 trillion yen
($13.11 billion), Nikkei business daily said.
The government will promote 10 projects in emerging and
developing countries, mostly in Asia, the paper said.
Toyo Engineering Corp. is to draw up a proposal for
improving water and sewer services in Myanmar, and a corporate
alliance that includes Mitsui & Co aims to win a
contract to repair power plant facilities in the Southeastern
Asian country, the daily said.
Nomura Research Institute and West Nippon
Expressway Co plan to introduce an electronic toll collection
system on highways in Jakarta, Indonesia, the Nikkei said.
A group that includes Chiyoda Corp and Taisei Corp
has plans for Indonesia's first smart-city project, the
business daily said.
If these proposed projects were to move forward, around 100
billion yen ($1.31 billion) in orders would be placed with
companies based in the disaster-hit regions, the paper said.
The government intends to provide about 50 million yen
($655,700) to cover costs for feasibility studies for each of
the 10 projects, with the funds coming from the third
supplementary budget for fiscal 2011, the business daily said.
($1 = 76.2500 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)