UPDATE 10-Eleven killed in suspected suicide bombing on Russian metro train
* Suspect had ties to radical Islamists -report (Adds Trump, China reactions, paragraphs 11-12)
TOKYO, Sept 13 Japan Display, the world's top maker of screens for smartphones and tablets, plans to raise 200 billion yen ($2 billion) in an initial public offering by the end of the financial year ending in March, the Nikkei newspaper said on Friday.
Japan Display, a supplier to Apple Inc, was formed in 2012 from display units of Sony Corp, Hitachi Ltd and Toshiba Corp. It is 70 percent backed by the government.
Japan Display CEO Shuichi Otsuka told Reuters on Sept. 5 the company would reach maximum capacity at a recently opened factory by next summer, raising the likelihood of an IPO early next year to fund a new facility.
On the same day, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters the company was aiming for an IPO during the current financial year that would value the entire business at about 800 billion yen.
Japan Display has tapped Goldman Sachs, Nomura Securities and Morgan Stanley as global coordinators for the IPO, sources with direct knowledge of the matter have told Reuters.
* Suspect had ties to radical Islamists -report (Adds Trump, China reactions, paragraphs 11-12)
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico April 3 A Mexican newspaper in the border city of Ciudad Juarez is shutting down due to the risk of violence after a string of killings of reporters around the country, the paper's owner said on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, April 3 Actor Harrison Ford, the daring space pilot of "Star Wars" fame, will get to keep flying airplanes in real life after federal officials closed a probe of his latest aviation mishap near Los Angeles without fines or other discipline, his lawyer said on Monday.