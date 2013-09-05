* Earliest timing for IPO would be 2014-CEO
* Revenue up 50 percent in April-June quarter
* Company expanding client base and LTPS clients
By Reiji Murai and Sophie Knight
TOKYO, Sept 5 Japan Display, the world's top
maker of screens for smartphones and tablets, will reach maximum
capacity at a recently opened factory by next summer, CEO
Shuichi Otsuka told Reuters on Thursday, raising the likelihood
of an IPO early next year to fund a new facility.
Otsuka said in an interview that a plant opened in June in
Mobara, Chiba prefecture, had already reached full capacity and
that it is aiming to double capacity by June or July next year,
reaching the plant's limit.
"A new factory is in our sights, but it's not time to make a
decision on it yet," Otsuka said, adding that the company could
use cash for capital spending if it turns a profit this year and
"the earliest timing for an IPO would be in 2014."
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday
that the company was aiming for an IPO during the current
financial year to next March that would value the entire
business at about 800 billion yen ($8.04 billion).
Earlier this year Otsuka had said that the earliest launch
for an IPO would be in fiscal 2014. The IPO could raise about $1
billion dollars, market watchers believe. On Thursday Otsuka
referred only to calendar 2014 and refused to say whether an IPO
could come in the January to March quarter.
Japan Display was formed in 2012 from display units of Sony
Corp, Hitachi Ltd and Toshiba Corp,
and is 70 percent backed by the government.
While other companies forged from troubled divisions at
Japanese tech conglomerates, notably chipmakers Renesas
Electronics Corp and Elpida Memory, struggle with tough
foreign rivals and a strong yen, Japan Display has prospered by
diversifying its client base, deciding early on to aggressively
seek clients besides Apple Inc.
"We're always worried about a drop in demand from a
supplier," Otsuka said. "That's why we've expanded our client
base and have moved into making tablet screens too."
The CEO said the company's revenue jumped 50 percent in the
April-June quarter and that it made a profit despite the costs
of setting up the Mobara factory, to which it has pledged $2
billion worth of investment.
Although the company does not name its own customers,
industry sources widely confirm that it is supplying screens for
Google Inc's Nexus7 tablet and there are rumours it
will make the displays for Amazon.com Inc's next Kindle
Fire electronic reader.
Sources say Japan Display is the supplier for Nexus7's
low-temperature polysilicon (LTPS) LCD screen, which boasts
better resolution, touch-sensitivity and higher energy
efficiency than the alternative amorphous silicon.
Makers used to struggle to scale LTPS to larger displays,
but Japan Display has apparently solved the challenge. Otsuka
says he expects LTPS to penetrate through to the mid-range
market before long.
"To win you can't just focus on the high end. With LTPS we
can go to the middle-end makers and say, 'Look, there's more you
can do'", Otsuka said.
He also said he believed that the middle-end will grow as
so-called "white-box" Chinese smartphone makers move to brand
themselves and focus more on value, which will require higher
specification models.
However, he doesn't see Chinese panel makers catching up to
Japan Display and its two main competitors in small to midsize
displays, Sharp Corp and LG Display Co Ltd.
any time soon.
"Smartphones are differentiated by their displays. Is there
any value in having three companies all using the same
commoditised panel? We have to ensure that we continue adding
value to our customised LTPS screens to ensure that doesn't
happen, but I don't think it will."
($1 = 99.5350 Japanese yen)
(Editing by Matt Driskill)