TOKYO May 13 Smartphone display maker Japan
Display said it expects to swing to an operating profit
in the current quarter on stronger orders from Chinese handset
makers, in contrast with struggling rival Sharp Corp
which is seeking a bailout from its banks.
Japan Display, which supplies screens for Apple's iPhone and
other smartphones, said it expects a profit of 2 billion yen
($16.7 million) for the April-June quarter compared with a loss
of 12.7 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.
For the year that ended in March, its operating profit fell
to 5.1 billion yen from 27.6 billion yen a year earlier as it
was plagued by intense competition from Asian rivals. That was
in line with market expectations, according to a Thomson Reuters
poll of 17 analysts.
($1 = 119.8700 yen)
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Anand Basu)