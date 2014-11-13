TOKYO Nov 13 Smartphone panel maker Japan Display Inc lowered its full-year outlook for the second time in less than a month due to weak demand from Chinese handset makers.

Japan Display on Thursday forecast a full-year net loss of 12 billion yen ($104 mln), slightly worse than its outlook in October when it slashed its previous 26.8 billion yen profit forecast to a loss of 10 billion yen.

For its fiscal second quarter, the company reported an 11 billion yen net loss, compared with a 2 billion yen net profit a year earlier.

