TOKYO Nov 13 Smartphone panel maker Japan
Display Inc lowered its full-year outlook for the
second time in less than a month due to weak demand from Chinese
handset makers.
Japan Display on Thursday forecast a full-year net loss of
12 billion yen ($104 mln), slightly worse than its outlook in
October when it slashed its previous 26.8 billion yen profit
forecast to a loss of 10 billion yen.
For its fiscal second quarter, the company reported an 11
billion yen net loss, compared with a 2 billion yen net profit a
year earlier.
(1 US dollar = 115.7300 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)