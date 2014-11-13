(Adds context, comments from CEO)
TOKYO Nov 13 Japan Display Inc's CEO
said he was sorry after the smartphone panel maker lowered its
full-year outlook for the second time in less than a month,
citing weak demand from Chinese handset makers.
Chief Executive Shuichi Otsuka apologised for disappointing
investors after Japan Display on Thursday forecast a full-year
net loss of 12 billion yen ($104 million). That is worse than
its outlook in October when it slashed an earlier 26.8 billion
yen profit forecast to a loss of 10 billion yen.
The company was formed in 2012 following the merger of the
display units of Sony Corp, Toshiba Corp and
Hitachi Ltd. Its IPO in March was met with a massive
sell-off as investors fretted over falling screen prices and the
company's dependence on Apple.
While LCD screen prices have been weak this year, strong
results from rival Sharp Corp recently have suggested
that Japan Display's woes may be company-specific, analysts say.
Sharp said this month that its smartphone screen shipments
may exceed its earlier expectations due to growing business in
China.
By contrast, Japan Display swung to a second-quarter net
loss of 11 billion yen from a profit of 2 billion yen a year
earlier.
Sharp has also been helped in particular by a strong
relationship with fast-growing budget smartphone maker Xiaomi
Technology Co Ltd in China.
Otsuka said Japan Display began doing business with Xiaomi
in the second quarter, and forecast sales to Chinese smartphone
makers would improve in the second half.
The company also forecast its business in the second half
would be bolstered by stronger sales to European and U.S.
clients, as well as growing consumer demand for high-definition
screens.
