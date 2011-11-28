Nov 28 The Japanese government is looking to increase domestic consumption by 15 trillion yen ($192.01 billion) and create almost 4 million jobs by 2020 by stimulating growth in key industries, the Nikkei business daily reported.

Under an economic policy blueprint from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, deregulation and tax breaks would be used to help the healthcare, new energy and creative industries, the paper said.

The ministry estimates focused policy efforts in these three sectors would boost domestic production by 36 trillion yen, resulting in real gross domestic product growing an average of 1.5 percent between fiscal 2011 and fiscal 2020, the Nikkei said.

It aims to include the blueprint in a progress report by the Industrial Structure Council to be presented at a meeting of a subcommittee on Tuesday, the paper said. ($1 = 78.1200 Japanese yen) (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)