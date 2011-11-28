Nov 28 The Japanese government is looking
to increase domestic consumption by 15 trillion yen ($192.01
billion) and create almost 4 million jobs by 2020 by stimulating
growth in key industries, the Nikkei business daily reported.
Under an economic policy blueprint from the Ministry of
Economy, Trade and Industry, deregulation and tax breaks would
be used to help the healthcare, new energy and creative
industries, the paper said.
The ministry estimates focused policy efforts in these three
sectors would boost domestic production by 36 trillion yen,
resulting in real gross domestic product growing an average of
1.5 percent between fiscal 2011 and fiscal 2020, the Nikkei
said.
It aims to include the blueprint in a progress report by the
Industrial Structure Council to be presented at a meeting of a
subcommittee on Tuesday, the paper said.
