General Motors completes production of 130 Bolt self-driving cars
June 13 General Motors Co said on Tuesday it has completed production of 130 self-driving Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles at its Orion assembly plant in Michigan.
Dec 28 Japan's five major convenience store operators will open more than 3,400 outlets in fiscal 2012 as customer traffic increases, the Nikkei said.
This will be a fifth more than the number of stores opened this year, the Japanese business daily said.
Seven & i Holdings Co unit Seven-Eleven Japan Co plans to open 1,350 sites and will focus on the earthquake-ravaged northeast, the paper said.
Seven-Eleven, FamilyMart Co, Lawson Inc, Circle K Sunkus Co and Ministop Co will likely open 3,460-3,610 stores, the Nikkei said.
The net increase -- new openings minus closings -- will likely be 1,880-2,130 stores, up 40-60 percent from this fiscal year, the paper said.
JOHANNESBURG, June 13 Eskom's chairman quit on Tuesday, worsening a growing leadership crisis at the South African power utility, which is at the centre of influence-peddling allegations.