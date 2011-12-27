Dec 28 Japan's five major convenience store operators will open more than 3,400 outlets in fiscal 2012 as customer traffic increases, the Nikkei said.

This will be a fifth more than the number of stores opened this year, the Japanese business daily said.

Seven & i Holdings Co unit Seven-Eleven Japan Co plans to open 1,350 sites and will focus on the earthquake-ravaged northeast, the paper said.

Seven-Eleven, FamilyMart Co, Lawson Inc, Circle K Sunkus Co and Ministop Co will likely open 3,460-3,610 stores, the Nikkei said.

The net increase -- new openings minus closings -- will likely be 1,880-2,130 stores, up 40-60 percent from this fiscal year, the paper said.