Dec 8 The Japanese Cabinet Office is
changing its method to measure gross domestic product (GDP), in
a move that is expected to add 5-10 trillion yen ($64.33-$128.65
billion) to the country's nominal GDP, business daily Nikkei
reported.
The new method -- to be used for the revised July-Sept GDP
figures due on Friday -- may beat a price-adjusted 5.3 percent
growth that private-sector economists predicted the government
would report, the newspaper said.
The new method counts the interest rate spread that banks
and other financial institutions profit from as added value
under financial intermediation services, Nikkei reported.
Corporate software developed for in-house use would be seen
as capital expenditure, the daily said.
GDP as far back as the April-June quarter would be
recalculated, Nikkei said.