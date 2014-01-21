TOKYO Jan 21 Japanese retail investors ramped
up their buying of foreign securities via toshins, or investment
trusts, this month after they sold a large amount in December
ahead of a capital gains tax hike, according to Nomura.
Dollar-denominated assets remained their most popular
choice, it said in a note.
Retail investors bought a net 149 billion yen ($1.4 billion)
of foreign securities in the week starting Jan. 5 after they
unloaded a net 641 billion yen worth last month.
Japan doubled the capital gains tax on Jan. 1 to 20 percent
from 10 percent following the expiration of a special tax break
given to support share prices. As a result, many investors took
profits before the increase.
"Toshin momentum already recovered in January though, partly
due to the introduction of NISA. We expect toshin momentum to
remain strong in 2014," Nomura said in a note, referring to
tax-free Nippon Individual Savings Accounts.
The government-sponsored scheme is aimed at driving massive
Japanese savings into stocks and mutual funds. The Japanese
government projects NISA accounts could draw more than $250
billion by 2020.
Nomura said retail investors appeared to be shifting their
preferences towards G10 currencies, especially the dollar, from
emerging currencies.
The outstanding amount of U.S. securities in toshins rose to
12.8 trillion yen, accounting for 49 percent of the total
foreign exposure, the largest share since November 2003, it
said.
Interest in euro assets was gradually recovering as the euro
zone economy was on the mend following the region's debt crisis,
while the share of Australian and Brazilian assets continued to
slow in December, it added.
($1 = 104.0350 Japanese yen)
