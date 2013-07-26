BRIEF-Shinhan Investment sells 8.1 pct stake in Shinhan 3rd Special Purpose Acquisition
March 28 Shinhan 3rd Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :
TOKYO, July 26 Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd said on Friday that it had entered into a tie-up with American Family Life Assurance Co (Aflac) that would allow the U.S. insurer to sell cancer insurance at more than 20,000 post offices across Japan, up from the current 1,000.
In addition to a national network of post offices, state-owned Japan Post runs the country's biggest banking and insurance operations, overshadowing private lenders and insurers.
Aflac, which counts on Japan for almost 80 percent of its business, dominates Japan's cancer insurance market with about a 70 percent share.
* Says it issued 2017 first tranche medium-term notes worth 2 billion yuan
March 28 Organic Tea Cosmetics Holdings Co Ltd :