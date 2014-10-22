TOKYO Oct 22 The CEO of state-owned Japan Post Holdings Co said on Wednesday the company wants to decide the timing of its initial public offering by the end of December.

"We want to decide the scheme of the IPO by (the end of) December. Even if it is not possible, I think we can by the end of January," said Taizo Nishimuro, president and CEO of the postal service giant, which is 100 percent owned by the Japanese government.

He said the timing of the IPOs of its two financial units will be decided at the same time.

The government is planning for the IPO of Japan Post to happen next year. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)