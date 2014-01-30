(Corrects percentage for sales forecast to +12.7 pct, adds percentage for year-ago net profit) Jan 30 Japan Tobacco Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 1.78 trln 1.61 trln 2.39 trln (+10.7 pct) (+4.0 pct) (+12.7 pct) Operating 514.43 411.58 638.00 (+25.0 pct) (+13.2 pct) (+19.9 pct) Pretax 504.48 391.90 624.00 (+28.7 pct) (+11.4 pct) (+22.5 pct) Net 359.29 263.70 423.00 (+36.3 pct) (+13.7 pct) (+23.1 pct) EPS Basic 197.68 yen 138.47 yen 232.74 yen EPS Diluted 197.57 yen 138.41 yen Ann Div 68.00 yen 92.00 yen -Q2 Div 46.00 yen 30.00 yen -Q4 Div 38.00 yen 46.00 yen NOTE - Japan Tobacco Inc was formerly Japan Monopoly Corp and privatised in 1985 with tobacco production and sales as core business. (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2914.TK1.