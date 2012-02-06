Feb 7 In an effort to be a part of the
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) talks, Japan will assure partner
nations that no items will be excluded from nontariff
negotiations, the Nikkei business daily said.
Japanese authorities are conducting preliminary talks to
obtain consent from all nine nations to officially join the
talks. A Japanese negotiation policy document says Japan will
include all goods and services in the free trade talks barring
some individual items, like rice, the business daily said.
The U.S. government earlier said Japan had promised to
include all goods and services after a summit between U.S.
President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko
Noda in November. The step had enraged Japan's agricultural
sector, and the Japanese government denied making the promise.
The TPP, in principle, does not allow exceptions to nontariff
rules, the paper reported.
The U.S. is expected to press Japan to open up its
automobile and insurance markets during the preliminary talks
beginning Tuesday but the Japanese authorities are aiming to
separate the liberalization of those sectors from TPP
negotiations, the Nikkei said.
(Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)