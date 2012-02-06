Feb 7 In an effort to be a part of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) talks, Japan will assure partner nations that no items will be excluded from nontariff negotiations, the Nikkei business daily said.

Japanese authorities are conducting preliminary talks to obtain consent from all nine nations to officially join the talks. A Japanese negotiation policy document says Japan will include all goods and services in the free trade talks barring some individual items, like rice, the business daily said.

The U.S. government earlier said Japan had promised to include all goods and services after a summit between U.S. President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda in November. The step had enraged Japan's agricultural sector, and the Japanese government denied making the promise. The TPP, in principle, does not allow exceptions to nontariff rules, the paper reported.

The U.S. is expected to press Japan to open up its automobile and insurance markets during the preliminary talks beginning Tuesday but the Japanese authorities are aiming to separate the liberalization of those sectors from TPP negotiations, the Nikkei said. (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)