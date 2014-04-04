(Corrects the body to which the prospectus was filed in the
second paragraph)
SYDNEY, April 4 Australian aged care services
provider Japara Healthcare plans to raise up to A$450.4 million
($415.79 million) in what would be the country's biggest initial
public offering (IPO) of the year so far.
Lead manager Macquarie Group Ltd filed a prospectus
for Japara's IPO with the Australian Securities and Investments
Commission late on Friday, just a short time after three
mid-sized companies aborted IPOs.
($1 = 1.0832 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Christopher
Cushing)