April 25 Consumer products maker Jarden Corp raised its 2012 earnings guidance, helped by the introduction of higher-priced products that would boost its margins.

The company, which supplies products to retailers like Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Target Corp and Bed, Bath and Beyond, raised its full-year adjusted earnings guidance to $4.04 to $4.14 per share from its previous forecast of $3.65 to $3.78 per share.

Analysts, on average expect the company to post earnings of $4.07 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Gross margins should continue to benefit from the introduction of innovative new products, which command higher price points," Chief Financial Officer Ian Ashken said on a conference call.

The company said it continues to execute its long-term goal of expanding gross margins by about 50 basis points per annum. It reported a 52 basis points increase in first-quarter gross margins to 28.1 percent from 27.5 percent Last year.

"As the economy is showing more signs of improvement, retailers are more comfortable maintaining stocked shelves," a company executive said on the call, adding that this was reflected in the pace of orders.

The company recently introduced several new products across all its business segments, including toddler feeding products and smaller, more powerful LED flashlights.

Jarden's first-quarter adjusted earnings came in at 47 cents, ahead of analysts' estimates of 39 cents.

Jarden, which has now beaten analysts' profit estimates for the 13th quarter in a row, attributed the strong performance of the quarter to higher demand for its branded consumer products like plastic cutlery, matches and lighters.

Sales rose 1 percent to $1.5 billion.

Shares of the Rye, New York-based company, which owns brands such as Mr. Coffee, Crock-Pot and K2, closed at $40.40 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.