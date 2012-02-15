* Q4 adj EPS $0.96 vs est $0.91
* Q4 rev $1.74 bln vs est $1.73 bln
Feb 15 Consumer products maker Jarden Corp
beat analysts' profit estimates for the twelfth straight
quarter, boosted by strong sales of camping and sporting goods
as well as household products.
The company, which owns brands such as Mr. Coffee, Crock-Pot
and K2, earned a fourth-quarter profit of $21.1 million, or 24
cents a share, compared with $46.7 million, or 52 cents a share
a year ago.
Excluding items, it earned 96 cents a share.
Jarden, which supplies products to retailers like Wal-Mart
Stores Inc, Target Corp and Bed, Bath and Beyond
, said revenue rose 3 percent to $1.74 billion.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 91 cents a
share on a revenue of $1.73 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Rye, New York-based Jarden, which have risen about
15 percent since their year low in August, had closed at $34.01
on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.