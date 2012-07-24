* Q2 adj EPS $1.14 vs est EPS $1.10

* Q2 sales flat at $1.67 bln vs est $1.66 bln

July 24 Diversified consumer products company Jarden Corp posted a quarterly profit that beat Wall Street expectations, boosted by higher demand for its household products.

The company, which owns brands such as Mr. Coffee, Crock-Pot and K2, earned $83.2 million, or $1.08 per share, for the second quarter, compared with $73.9 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.14 per share.

Jarden, which supplies products to retailers including Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Target Corp and Bed, Bath and Beyond, said revenue was flat at $1.67 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.10 per share, on revenue of $1.66 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Jarden's shares closed at $43.44 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.