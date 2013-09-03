By Greg Roumeliotis
Sept 3 Jarden Corp, known for its Mr.
Coffee products, agreed to buy candle maker Yankee Candle Co Inc
for $1.75 billion after private equity owner Madison Dearborn
Partners LLC failed to sell for a higher price earlier this
year.
Jarden, which sells Crock-Pot slow cookers and Sunbeam
electric blankets, said on Tuesday it would fund the transaction
with cash, common equity and a mix of bank debt and bonds.
The acquisition of Yankee Candle, the largest scented candle
company in the United States, will bolster Jarden's branded
consumables division, and adjusted cash flow on a pro-forma
basis would have been about 25 percent higher in the 12 months
to the end of June 2013, Jarden said.
The deal is expected to be accretive to Jarden's adjusted
earnings per share by approximately 10 percent before synergies,
Jarden added.
"Strategically, it fits well with Jarden's strategy of
buying niche, seasonal, staple consumer brands, and should
provide a number of cross-selling opportunities over time,"
Oppenheimer & Co analyst Joseph Altobello wrote in a note.
Yankee Candle, which also sells home fragrance products, car
fresheners and candle accessories, was acquired by Chicago-based
Madison Dearborn for $1.6 billion in 2006 and put up for sale
earlier this year.
Other private equity firms balked at Madison Dearborn's
price tag of at least $2 billion. If Madison Dearborn did not
find a buyer, it had planned to float Yankee Candle in the stock
market.
A person familiar with the matter said Madison Dearborn
stands to return approximately two times its investors' money in
Yankee Candle following the sale. Madison Dearborn declined to
comment.
The cash deal, Jarden's first since April 2010, is expected
to close in the fourth quarter of 2013.
Jarden's shares closed at $42.95 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Friday, giving it a market value of $4.8 billion.
Barclays Capital and Bank of America Merrill Lynch
advised Madison Dearborn on the deal.