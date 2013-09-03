Sept 3 U.S. consumer products company Jarden
Corp has agreed to buy scented candle maker Yankee
Candle Company Inc for $1.75 billion, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Jarden, whose products range from Sunbeam electric blankets
and Crock-Pots to Coleman camping gear and Marmot clothing, is
buying the company from private equity firm Madison Dearborn
Partners LLC, which acquired Yankee Candle for $1.6 billion in
2006.
Jarden is expected to fund the purchase with a combination
of cash, debt and stock, the Journal said, adding that the deal
is expected to be announced on Tuesday. ()
Jarden and Madison Dearborn could not be reached for comment
by Reuters outside of usual business hours.