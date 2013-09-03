Sept 3 U.S. consumer products company Jarden Corp has agreed to buy scented candle maker Yankee Candle Company Inc for $1.75 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Jarden, whose products range from Sunbeam electric blankets and Crock-Pots to Coleman camping gear and Marmot clothing, is buying the company from private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners LLC, which acquired Yankee Candle for $1.6 billion in 2006.

Jarden is expected to fund the purchase with a combination of cash, debt and stock, the Journal said, adding that the deal is expected to be announced on Tuesday. ()

Jarden and Madison Dearborn could not be reached for comment by Reuters outside of usual business hours.