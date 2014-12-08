Dec 8 Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc :

* Acquisition

* Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc agrees to acquire Hayward Aviation from Towergate

* From Towergate Insurance Ltd ("Towergate") for a cash consideration of 27 mln stg

* Acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and other formalities and is expected to complete in early 2015

* Integration of business will take place in 2015 and Hayward Aviation brand will be retained

* For year ended 31 Dec. 31 2013, business generated revenues of 10 million stg and profit before tax of 3 million stg