Sept 10 Insurance broker Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc named Jim Pierce chairman of its new JLT Specialty Insurance Services Inc in the United States.

Prior to this, Pierce was chairman of Marsh's Global Industry Practices.

The company also appointed Michael Rice chief executive and Patrick Donnelly as president and deputy CEO of its U.S. specialty operations last week.

The team will work in specialty areas like aerospace, political and security, among others.