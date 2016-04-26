BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
LONDON, April 26 Insurance and reinsurance broker Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc said it anticipated exceptional charges of 34 million pounds ($49 million) in 2016 for litigation expenses and restructuring.
The company, which advises mainly on risk management and employee benefits insurance, said it was on track to achieve full-year business and financial objectives, despite headwinds which were expected to bite through the period.
JLT pointed to challenges including insurance and reinsurance rating pressure, slowing economic growth and weak energy and commodity prices.
The company said exceptional costs in the year would include 22 million pounds for a concluded litigation with Willis and 12 million pounds for the cost of restructuring its UK employee benefits business. ($1 = 0.6899 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain, editing by Sinead Cruise)
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO