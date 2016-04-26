LONDON, April 26 Insurance and reinsurance broker Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc said it anticipated exceptional charges of 34 million pounds ($49 million) in 2016 for litigation expenses and restructuring.

The company, which advises mainly on risk management and employee benefits insurance, said it was on track to achieve full-year business and financial objectives, despite headwinds which were expected to bite through the period.

JLT pointed to challenges including insurance and reinsurance rating pressure, slowing economic growth and weak energy and commodity prices.

The company said exceptional costs in the year would include 22 million pounds for a concluded litigation with Willis and 12 million pounds for the cost of restructuring its UK employee benefits business. ($1 = 0.6899 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain, editing by Sinead Cruise)