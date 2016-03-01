March 1 Insurance and reinsurance broker Jardine
Lloyd Thompson Group Plc reported a fall in full-year
underlying pretax profit, hurt mainly by investment made in its
U.S. speciality business.
The company, which advises mainly on risk management and
employee benefits insurance, said underlying pretax profit fell
7 percent to 170.1 million pounds ($237 million) in the year
ended Dec. 31.
Total revenue rose 5 percent to 1.15 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.7176 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)