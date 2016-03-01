(Adds details)
March 1 Insurance and reinsurance broker Jardine
Lloyd Thompson Group Plc reported a fall in full-year
underlying pretax profit, hurt mainly by investment made in its
U.S. speciality business.
The company, which advises mainly on risk management and
employee benefits insurance, said underlying pretax profit fell
7 percent to 170.1 million pounds ($237 million) in the year
ended Dec. 31.
Total revenue rose 5 percent to 1.15 billion pounds.
Underlying trading profit fell 5 percent to 187.5 million
pounds, hurt by both investments made in its U.S. speciality
business and challenges faced by its UK and Ireland employee
benefits business.
The company said net investment in JLT USA was 20.5 million
pounds in the year.
Jardine Lloyd Thomson said last year that a one-off
structural shift away from commissions within the UK employee
benefits market would hurt its UK Employee Benefits margin and
the group's profit for the year.
The changes force financial advisers to charge clients a fee
for their services, rather than being paid a commission by asset
managers, reducing the chances of firms paying higher
commissions to have advisers push their funds.
Full-year revenues in the UK and Ireland Employee Benefits
business fell 9 percent to 167.4 million pounds, JLT said on
Tuesday.
The slower growth was partially offset by growth in the
firm's risk and insurance business, where revenue rose 6 percent
to 866.6 million pounds.
The unit accounts for 75 percent of JLT's group revenue.
JLT said it would pay a total cash dividend of 30.6 pence
per share, up from 28.9 pence per share a year earlier
($1 = 0.7176 pounds)
