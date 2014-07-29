(Adds analyst, CEO comments; updates share movement)
July 29 Insurance and reinsurance broker Jardine
Lloyd Thompson Group Plc reported a 15 percent rise in
underlying pretax profit, but said it was cautious for the rest
of the year due to a marked decline in rates and a stronger
pound.
JLT shares fell as much as 3 percent to 1023 pence on
Tuesday morning.
"The recent steepening in reinsurance rate decreases looks
likely to moderate near-term profit growth," Numis Securities
analyst Nick Johnson said in a note.
The company said underlying pretax profit rose to 107.4
million pounds ($182.4 million) in the six months ended June 30
from 93.1 million pounds a year earlier, helped by its Towers Re
unit.
Total revenue rose 15 percent to 559.6 million pounds.
Revenue from the Towers Re unit came in at 110 million pounds.
Numis cut its earnings-per-share forecast for the company by
5 percent for this year citing the cautious outlook.
JLT, which negotiates insurance cover on behalf of corporate
clients around the world, bought Towers Watson's
reinsurance brokerage last year for $250 million to expand its
footprint in the United States.
The company warned that full-year margin in the unit was
expected to be broadly flat due mainly to the sharp decline in
reinsurance rates as the business earns a much higher proportion
of commission income than the rest of the company.
"There is a fair degree of undisciplined underwriting going
on where people are targeting return on capital at levels that
perhaps don't necessarily reflect the volatility and the
catastrophe risk that's out there," Chief Executive Dominic
Burke told Reuters.
A further strengthening of pound is also likely to impact
the unit as it did not have a hedging programme in place at the
time of the acquisition, JLT added.
The pound rose 12.4 percent against the dollar in the
year to June 30.
The company, which advises mainly on risk management and
employee benefits insurance from Sweden to Peru, raised its
interim dividend to 10.6 pence per share from 10.1 pence a year
earlier.
JLT shares were down 1.3 percent at 1042 pence at 0831 GMT
on the London Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.5889 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Roshni Menon and Richa Naidu in Bangalore;
Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)