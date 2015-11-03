LONDON Nov 3 Insurance and reinsurance broker
Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc has reduced group
profit expectations for 2015, citing a fall in underlying
trading profit in its UK employee benefits business and the
impact of stronger sterling.
The company said on Tuesday that the third quarter decline
in that business segment was caused in part by "a significant
slowdown in project work and new business due to the uncertainty
created by government-led changes to the UK occupational
pensions market".
Full year revenues in the UK Employee Benefits business are
expected to fall by a mid-to-high single digit percentage on
2014 and trading profit (in pounds, millions) will be in the low
to mid-teens, JLT said.
That slower growth was partially offset by profit growth in
the firm's risk and insurance businesses, lower net investment
spending in the United States and cost reduction initiatives.
"While the recent performance of our UK Employee Benefits
business is clearly disappointing, we are confident of returning
this business to long-term growth," JLT Group Chief Executive
Dominic Burke said.
JLT expects full year organic revenue growth in its risk and
insurance businesses to be in line with historical levels,
despite s weak insurance and reinsurance rating environment and
falling levels of capital investment by companies, particularly
those hit by falling commodity prices.
(Reporting by Lisa Barrington, editing by Sinead Cruise)