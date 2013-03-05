LONDON, March 5 Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group PLC
:
* Auto alert - Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group PLC final
dividend 15.9
pence per share
* Auto alert - Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group PLC total
dividend 25.5
pence per share
* Underlying PBT increased by 10% to £161.7M
* Reported PBT up 17% to £156.8M
* Annualised savings of £12M in 2014
* Confidence in our ability to deliver year-on-year financial
progress''.
* Total revenue increased t8 percent to £880.1 million at
constant exchange
rates
* Insurance rating environment remains generally weak