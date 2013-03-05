LONDON, March 5 Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group PLC : * Auto alert - Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group PLC final dividend 15.9

pence per share * Auto alert - Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group PLC total dividend 25.5

pence per share * Underlying PBT increased by 10% to £161.7M * Reported PBT up 17% to £156.8M * Annualised savings of £12M in 2014 * Confidence in our ability to deliver year-on-year financial progress''. * Total revenue increased t8 percent to £880.1 million at constant exchange

rates * Insurance rating environment remains generally weak