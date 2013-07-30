July 30 Insurance and reinsurance broker Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc reported a 7 percent rise in first-half profit, driven by growth at its core risk and insurance business, and its 2012 acquisition of Alexander Forbes Consultants & Actuaries.

The FTSE-250 broker, which negotiates insurance cover on behalf of corporate clients from Sweden to Peru, said revenue growth for the full year is expected to be more in line with the previous year.

The company had reported 2012 revenue growth of 8 percent at constant exchange rates.

"Despite the weak insurance rating environment and mixed economic outlook, our clear strategy and momentum give us confidence in our ability to deliver year-on-year financial progress," chief executive Dominic Burke said in a statement.

Underlying pretax profit rose to 93.1 million pounds ($142.90 million) in the six months ended June 30 from 86.8 million pounds a year earlier. Revenue rose 10 percent to 487.2 million pounds.

JLT, which also advises on employee benefits insurance, earns most of its revenue in Britain and operates in industries ranging from energy to construction.