BRIEF-First Savings Financial reports Q2 earnings per share $0.94
* First Savings Financial Group Inc qtrly net interest income $7.2 million versus $6.2 million
April 29 Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc :
* Group's overall trading performance for period has been in line with our expectations given combined headwinds of further reductions
* Recent UK budget changes will create new opportunities for us over time and there is a strong pipeline of activity and opportunities in our UK EB business.
* Our risk and insurance businesses continue to achieve satisfactory organic revenue growth, despite reductions in insurance and reinsurance pricing environment in London and international markets
* Confidence in our ability to deliver year on year financial progress
* Orchid Island Capital Inc qtrly net interest income of $25.6 million, or $0.77 per common share