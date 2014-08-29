BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
Aug 29 Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc :
* Announcing significant expansion of US specialty capabilities and merger of JLT Specialty Ltd and Lloyd & Partners Ltd
* Appoints Michael Rice CEO, Pat Donnelly president and deputy CEO of JLT Specialty Insurance Services Inc
* Expansion plan expected to result in net investment of about 50 mln stg during 2015 to 2017
* Expects business to start contributing to profits in 2018, generate accelerated returns thereafter
* Investment to be funded from existing cash reserves, debt facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year