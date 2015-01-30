Jan 30 Insurance broker Jardine Lloyd Thompson
Group Plc named Duncan Howorth chief executive of its UK
employee benefits business, replacing Mark Wood, who is
retiring.
Howorth, who will assume his new role from June 1, is
currently the CEO of JLT Asia, Jardine Lloyd said.
Dominic Samengo-Turner will replace Howorth as the new CEO
of JLT Asia, effective May 1.
Jardine Lloyd also appointed Warren Downey deputy CEO of JLT
Asia, effective May 1.
Downey, currently the CEO of JLT Specialty's regional risk
practice and trading division, will take on the additional role
of chief operating officer of JLT Asia from July 1.
JLT Asia's current COO, Ian Robinson, will become the COO of
Thistle Insurance Services Ltd, a subsidiary of JLT Group Plc.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)