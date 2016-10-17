DUBAI Oct 17 The board of Saudi Arabia's Jarir Marketing has proposed paying a cash dividend of 2.15 riyals ($0.57 riyals) per share for the third quarter of 2016, the retailer said in a bourse statement on Monday.

The figure is higher than the 2.05 riyals per share which the company paid in the same period of 2015, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Jarir posted a flat third-quarter net profit of 220 million riyals ($58.7 million), but noted a drop in its non-operating expenses, according to a bourse statement on October 6. ($1 = 3.7495 riyals) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)