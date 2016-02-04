DUBAI Feb 4 Jarir Marketing Co, one of Saudi Arabia's largest retailers by market value, will pay a cash dividend of 1.95 riyals ($0.5202) per share for the fourth quarter of 2015, the firm said in a statement on Thursday.

The figure is higher than the 1.85 riyals per share which the company paid in the same period of 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Jarir last month posted a fourth-quarter net profit flat to the previous year. ($1 = 3.7487 riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold. Editing by Nadia Saleem)